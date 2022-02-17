Stewart Information Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.06, changing hands as low as $65.77 per share. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.14.

