Stewart Information Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.90, changing hands as high as $71.27 per share. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.3901 per share, with $78.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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