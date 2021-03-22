Stewart Information Services Acquires A.S.K. Services - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) announced the acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc. A.S.K. is a provider of search and support services to the title industry, currently operating in five states and 312 counties. The company believes A.S.K. Services' infrastructure and skills combined with Stewart's existing platform will provide ease-of-use customer service capabilities, allowing Stewart to continue building the Premier Title Services Company.

"The addition of A.S.K. Services is part of our commitment to enhance our title production capabilities and underwriter technology solutions offered to our independent agent customers," said Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services.

