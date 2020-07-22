Markets
Stewart Information Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Wednesday reported second quarter net income of $34.1 million or $1.44 per share, compared to $19.3 million or $0.81 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $516.1 million from $472.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenues of $424.3 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

