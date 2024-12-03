Stewart extends contract with CEO Frederick Eppinger

Stewart (STC) Information Services announced its Board of Directors has agreed with Frederick H. Eppinger, CEO, to amend and restate his employment agreement, extending the term for another three years through the end of 2028. Eppinger took over as CEO in September of 2019 after having served as a director of Stewart since 2016. Since assuming the CEO position, Eppinger has led the company through a global pandemic and driven sustained growth and momentum through one of the worst housing markets in history. Even when managing through these difficult macro conditions, he has remained relentless in his pursuit of growth, scale, and pretax margin improvement.

