Stewart Catherine Cuts Stake in Vital Farms (VITL)

Fintel reports that Stewart Catherine has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.43MM shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 2.58MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is $18.80. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of $15.80.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is $444MM, an increase of 34.94%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.05%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 30,378K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,344K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,660K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,603K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,421K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 19.87% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,285K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

