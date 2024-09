(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC), Friday announced the planned retirement of Group President Steve Lessack, effective at the end of the year.

Earlier, the company announced that Ryan Swed had been promoted to the role of Head of U.S. Direct Operations, and Erin Sheckler had been promoted to the role of Head of National Commercial Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.