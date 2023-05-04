STEW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Srh Total Return Fund Inc (Symbol: STEW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.41, changing hands as low as $12.39 per share. Srh Total Return Fund Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEW's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6466 per share, with $13.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.38.

