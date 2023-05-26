STEW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Srh Total Return Fund Inc (Symbol: STEW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.41, changing hands as high as $12.46 per share. Srh Total Return Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STEW's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6466 per share, with $13.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.46.
