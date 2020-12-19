Steven Walske Is The Independent Director of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) And They Just Sold 78% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Steven Walske, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.4m selling shares at an average price of US$248. That diminished their holding by a very significant 78%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Synopsys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Bruce Chizen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$154 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$255). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 66% of Bruce Chizen's holding.

Synopsys insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SNPS Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Synopsys insiders own about US$246m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synopsys Insiders?

An insider sold Synopsys shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Synopsys is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Synopsys and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.