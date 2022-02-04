Steven Mollenkopf Is The Independent Director of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) And They Just Picked Up 42% More Shares

Potential The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Steven Mollenkopf, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$208 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 42%.

Boeing Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Carol Hibbard, for US$450k worth of shares, at about US$225 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$206. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Boeing insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BA Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Does Boeing Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Boeing insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$104m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boeing Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Boeing, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Boeing (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

