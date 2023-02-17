Steven Madden's (SHOO) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What to Expect

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report a year-over-year decrease in its top line when it releases fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 23, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455 million for quarterly revenues suggests a decrease of about 21.3% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings has fallen by a penny in the past 30 days to 44 cents. Also, the consensus mark indicates a decline of 49.4% from 87 cents earned in the year-earlier quarter.



We expect revenues of $454.1 million to reflect a decline of 21.5% year over year and the bottom line to plunge 49.6% to 44 cents per share for the fourth quarter.



A glance at this fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 29.4%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s fourth-quarter performance might have been hurt by a challenging macroeconomic landscape. The ongoing uncertainties including inflationary pressures and currency headwinds might have been deterrents. The company has been witnessing deleveraged operating expenses for a while now. Higher warehouse and payroll costs have been resulting in higher operating costs. All these headwinds might hurt the company’s performance during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, Steven Madden’s efforts with respect to brand strength, product assortments, international expansion and direct-to-consumer channels appear encouraging. The company’s expansion into categories outside of footwear, such as handbags and apparel, is an added positive. Overall, Steven Madden is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, enhancing the digital commerce agenda and efficiently controlling expenses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

Steven Madden currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and Earnings ESP of -2.27%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, suggesting 7.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.02 per share, suggesting 0.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.32 billion, suggesting 19.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting 26.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings miss of 0.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

