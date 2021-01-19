Steven Madden's (SHOO) E-commerce Wing Continues to Shine

Against the volatile backdrop, investors are looking for stocks that continue to deliver sustainable returns. Fashion footwear dealer Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO makes for a suitable portfolio pick. The company is focused on accelerating digital efforts via investing in talent, digital marketing, and e-commerce and omni-channel strategies. Amid the pandemic, the company’s e-commerce business is a bright spot, helping it survive the challenging landscape.



Robust gains from increased investment in digital marketing and solid consumer reception to capabilities such as ‘try before you buy’ have been contributing to the company’s performance. Encouragingly, the company delivered the second straight quarter of more than 80% year-over-year increase in e-commerce during the third quarter of 2020. In the same quarter, revenues on stevemadden.com surged 82%, up from a 72% increase seen a year ago. In the preceding quarter, Steven Madden had registered e-commerce growth of about 88%. Further, digital sales grew 63.3% in the third quarter.



We believe Steven Madden’s robust e-commerce business will continue to deliver growth. Apparently, robust growth in the e-commerce channel helped the company post better-than-expected results in third-quarter 2020.

What’s More?

Although a sluggish wholesale business has been concerning, the division is likely to witness sequential improvement in fourth-quarter 2020 on continued recovery in its flagship brands of footwear and handbags. Markedly, the company is witnessing strength in the handbag category, including branded and private label handbags. These factors are likely to drive wholesale unit growth.



In addition, the company’s buyout of a California-based women's apparel company BB Dakota is quite encouraging. With this, the company looks to expand its apparel category. In August, the co-branded BB Dakota Steve Madden assortment hit stores and websites.





Impressively, the Long Island City, NY-based company’s shares have appreciated 65.4% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 47.8% growth. Additionally, analysts look optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 sales and earnings is pegged at $1.60 billion and $1.64, respectively. These suggest corresponding growth of 34.8% and 183% year over year.



That said, sturdy momentum in Steven Madden’s e-commerce channel coupled with strength in brands, a pristine balance sheet and a robust business model will most likely continue supporting this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

