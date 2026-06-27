Steven Madden Stock Is Up 81%. Should Investors Care About This Director's Sale?

Key Points

4,000 Steven Madden shares were sold for a transaction value of $181,000 on June 15, 2026.

The sale represented 19.2% of the director's direct common stock holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 20,830 to 16,830 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; no indirect or derivative holdings were involved in this transaction.

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Peter Migliorini, Director at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), reported the sale of 4,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 15, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,000 Transaction value $181,200 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,830 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $764,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($45.30); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($45.42).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Migliorini's previous transactions?

This 4,000-share sale is the largest in the past two years, modestly above his prior sell-only event sizes, which have ranged from 3,000 to 3,989 shares, and aligns with the reduction in available shares since 2023.

This 4,000-share sale is the largest in the past two years, modestly above his prior sell-only event sizes, which have ranged from 3,000 to 3,989 shares, and aligns with the reduction in available shares since 2023. What portion of Migliorini's direct equity exposure remains after this transaction?

Following this sale, Migliorini continues to hold 16,830 shares directly.

Following this sale, Migliorini continues to hold 16,830 shares directly. Was this transaction part of a multi-year pattern or a deviation from typical activity?

Migliorini has consistently made one to two sales per year since 2023; this transaction fits his historical cadence rather than reflecting an abrupt increase in sales activity.

Migliorini has consistently made one to two sales per year since 2023; this transaction fits his historical cadence rather than reflecting an abrupt increase in sales activity. Does Migliorini have any remaining economic interest in other share classes?

The filing shows Migliorini holds 16,830 shares of common stock directly, and retains these as a continuing economic interest; no additional share classes or indirect holdings are reported.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.63 billion Net income (TTM) $76.06 million Dividend yield 2% 1-year price change 81%

Company snapshot

Steven Madden offers contemporary footwear, accessories, and apparel under proprietary and licensed brands, with products spanning shoes, handbags, small leather goods, and fashion accessories.

The firm generates revenue through a diversified model encompassing wholesale distribution, direct-to-consumer retail (including e-commerce), licensing, and private label manufacturing for third parties.

It targets a broad customer base across women, men, and children, serving department stores, mass merchants, specialty boutiques, and consumers through both physical stores and digital platforms.

Steven Madden is a leading global designer and marketer in the footwear and accessories sector, operating with a multi-channel approach that balances wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and licensing streams. The company leverages a portfolio of recognized brands and a robust retail footprint to address evolving consumer preferences in the fashion industry. Its strategy emphasizes brand diversity, innovation, and an agile supply chain to maintain competitive advantage and drive growth across domestic and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks like a routine trim by a longtime director. Peter Migliorini has followed a steady pattern of selling small blocks of shares once or twice a year, and this latest transaction leaves him with 16,830 shares, suggesting he still has meaningful skin in the game.



The bigger story for investors is Steven Madden's business momentum. Shares have surged about 81% over the past year as the footwear and accessories company continues expanding beyond its flagship brand. First quarter revenue climbed 18% year over year to $653.1 million, while reported diluted earnings nearly doubled to $1.00 per share. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook, now expecting sales growth of 10% to 12%, and introduced fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. CEO Edward Rosenfeld said the company saw "healthy underlying demand" across its brands, highlighting strong consumer response to the Steve Madden label and continued momentum at Kurt Geiger. He added that management expects earnings growth to resume in the second quarter and believes the company's "powerful brands, proven business model and talented team" position it for sustainable long-term growth.



For long-term investors, a relatively small insider sale matters far less than whether Steven Madden can continue integrating Kurt Geiger, grow its direct-to-consumer business, and deliver on the stronger outlook management just issued.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.