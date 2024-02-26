Steven Madden (SHOO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's Ahead?

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report a year-over-year increase in its top line when it releases fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $510.9 million for quarterly revenues suggests an increase of 8.5% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 56 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a rise of 27.3% from the 44 cents a share earned in the year-earlier quarter.



This fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s fourth-quarter top line is likely to have been favorably impacted by efforts with respect to brand progress, international expansion and strengthening direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s expansion into categories outside of footwear, such as handbags and apparel, is likely to have been another positive. It has been focusing on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, enhancing the digital commerce agenda and efficiently controlling expenses.



These ongoing activities are indicative of the brand's strong market position, and its ability to attract and retain customers through innovative designs and marketing strategies. This performance is a testament to Steven Madden's robust business model and operational excellence, which are anticipated to have positively impacted margins in the fourth quarter.



The company demonstrated robust sell-through rates in major accounts and notable progress in the wholesale division in the third quarter, underscoring the high demand for its products. This momentum is expected to have influenced the wholesale segment's performance in the fourth quarter. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales for the wholesale business is pegged at $354 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Steven Madden currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 4.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



Costco Wholesale COST presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, which suggests growth of 7.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although the consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s quarterly earnings has moved up by 4 cents over the past 30 days to $3.60 per share, the figure suggests growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COST delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line rise when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $3.25 suggests an increase of 9.8% from reported earnings per share of $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year in the quarter under review. The consensus mark for BURL’s revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating an increase of 9.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



Guess GES has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.55, suggesting a 10.9% year-over-year decline.



Guess’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $855.5 million, which indicates a decline of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.