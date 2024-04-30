Steven Madden (SHOO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report a year-over-year increase in its top line when it releases first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523 million for quarterly revenues suggests an increase of 12.8% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 56 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a rise of 12% from the 50 cents a share earned in the year-earlier quarter.



This fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer has delivered an earnings surprise of 1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden's first-quarter top line has likely benefited from strategic efforts to broaden market reach and diversify product offerings. The company's targeted expansion into international markets, particularly in the EMEA region and Mexico, has been fueling revenue growth. This international push, combined with a robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel and the rejuvenation of the United States wholesale footwear business, has played a crucial role in enhancing the company’s revenue streams.



Investments in its digital platform, enhancements and strategic renovations, including the flagship store in Times Square, are noteworthy. Additionally, effective inventory management and the expansion of its store network in pivotal international markets are expected to have aided overall revenues. Our model predicts an 8.4% year-over-year increase in DTC sales for the first quarter.



By focusing on trend-right merchandise assortments, deepening customer relationships through strategic marketing and advancing its digital commerce initiatives, Steven Madden has strengthened its market position, and enhanced its ability to attract and retain customers with innovative designs and effective marketing strategies. Moreover, the company's foray into non-footwear categories, such as handbags and apparel, has supported its revenue diversification strategy.



The brand's robust sell-through rates in major accounts and significant strides in the wholesale division in the fourth quarter 2023 have set a solid foundation for continued success. This momentum is expected to have influenced the wholesale segment's performance in the first quarter. We estimate first-quarter sales for the wholesale business to be $416.5 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 15%.



Operational efficiencies and astute cost management strategies implemented by Steven Madden likely continued into the first quarter of 2024, promoting a healthier margin profile and improved profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Steven Madden currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +2.72% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register a bottom-line rise when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $1.06 suggests an increase of 26.2% from reported earnings per share of 84 cents in the year-ago quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Burlington Stores’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year in the quarter under review. The consensus mark for BURL’s revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating an increase of 10.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



Gildan Activewear GIL presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to register a top-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $695 million, which suggests a dip of 1.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Although the consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s quarterly earnings has moved up by 1 penny over the past 30 days to 52 cents per share, the figure indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. GIL delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Guess GES has an Earnings ESP of +17.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 35 cents, implying a significant year-over-year decline.



Guess’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $578.3 million, which indicates growth of 1.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

