Is Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Steven Madden (SHOO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Steven Madden is one of 280 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Steven Madden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOO's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SHOO has moved about 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This shows that Steven Madden is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interface (TILE). The stock is up 49.6% year-to-date.

For Interface, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Steven Madden is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.1% so far this year, so SHOO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Interface falls under the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.9%.

Steven Madden and Interface could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

