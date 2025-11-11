Steven Madden (SHOO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steven Madden (SHOO) reported $667.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.91 million, representing a surprise of -4.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- International : $255.88 million compared to the $182.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +110.8% year over year.

: $255.88 million compared to the $182.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +110.8% year over year. Revenue- Domestic : $411.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%.

: $411.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer : $221.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.5%.

: $221.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.5%. Revenue- Total Wholesale : $442.7 million versus $476.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.

: $442.7 million versus $476.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change. Total Revenue- Net Sales : $664.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $650.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $664.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $650.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Total Revenue- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel : $176.15 million compared to the $189.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.

: $176.15 million compared to the $189.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Total Revenue- Licensing fee income : $3.68 million compared to the $3.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $3.68 million compared to the $3.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Total Revenue- Wholesale Footwear : $266.54 million versus $287.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

: $266.54 million versus $287.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change. Income from operations- Wholesale : $55.72 million compared to the $66.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $55.72 million compared to the $66.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income from operations- Direct-to-Consumer : $-4.44 million compared to the $-7.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-4.44 million compared to the $-7.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income from operations- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel : $15.6 million compared to the $21.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.6 million compared to the $21.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income from operations- Wholesale Footwear: $40.11 million compared to the $45.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Steven Madden here>>>

Shares of Steven Madden have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.