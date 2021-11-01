Steven Madden (SHOO) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report year-over-year increases in its top and the bottom line when it releases third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings has been revised a penny upward in the past seven days to 78 cents. This consensus mark suggests a significant improvement from 39 cents earned in the year-earlier quarter. The consensus estimate of $528.2 million for quarterly revenues suggests growth of about 52% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



A glance at this fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 56.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect a sturdy e-commerce business and brand strength. Solid gains from increased investment in digital marketing and robust online capabilities, such as “try before you buy” have been contributing to its performance for a while.



The company has ramped up digital marketing spend, improved data science capabilities, rolled out buy online, pick-up in store across its entire U.S. full-price retail outlets plus introduced advanced delivery and return options.



Additionally, the company is gaining from its smart buyouts. Management remains optimistic about the European joint venture and the buyout of BB Dakota. Overall, Steven Madden is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, digital solution enhancement, and inventory and expense control efficiency.



The aforesaid tailwinds might boost the company’s quarterly results. On its last earnings call, management had anticipated revenues and earnings per share to grow in mid-single digits on a percentage basis in the quarter under review from the levels reported in 2019.



On the flip side, Steven Madden has been witnessing continued supply-chain disruptions. Also, higher freight expenses remain a drag.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although Steven Madden currently has a Zacks Rank #1, its Earnings ESP of -1.29% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



PVH Corp. PVH has an Earnings ESP of +4.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hanesbrands HBI has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3, presently.

