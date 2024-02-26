Steven Madden (SHOO) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Steven Madden (SHOO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $510.85 million, increasing 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Steven Madden metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue- Net Sales' of $508.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel' should arrive at $103.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Wholesale' stands at $354.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $154.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Footwear' will likely reach $251.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Steven Madden here>>>



Shares of Steven Madden have demonstrated returns of +3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SHOO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.