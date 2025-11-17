Steven Madden (SHOO) Price Target Increased by 30.11% to 44.62

The average one-year price target for Steven Madden (NasdaqGS:SHOO) has been revised to $44.62 / share. This is an increase of 30.11% from the prior estimate of $34.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from the latest reported closing price of $37.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOO is 0.15%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 111,957K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,326K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,453K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 77.50% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,320K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 49.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,720K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares , representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 49.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,502K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.