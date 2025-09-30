Steven Madden (SHOO) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 32.38

The average one-year price target for Steven Madden (NasdaqGS:SHOO) has been revised to $32.38 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of $28.69 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.27% from the latest reported closing price of $33.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOO is 0.15%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 106,507K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,326K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,818K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,924K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803K shares , representing a decrease of 64.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 92.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,542K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,427K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 89.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

