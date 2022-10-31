Steven Madden (SHOO) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report an increase in its top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it releases third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.3 million for quarterly revenues suggests a rise of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 79 cents. However, the consensus mark indicates a decline of 3.7% from 82 cents earned in the year-earlier quarter.



A glance at this fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. Steven Madden delivered an earnings surprise of 6.8% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s third-quarter sales performance is likely to have reflected gains from brand strength, product assortments, international expansion and direct-to-consumer channels. SHOO’s expansion into categories outside footwear, such as handbags and apparel, might have supported the top line. SHOO’s Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Anne Klein, Dolce Vita and private label brands are performing well. Strength in the core U.S. wholesale footwear business remains a significant revenue driver.



SHOO has been witnessing strength in the e-commerce business for a while. Solid gains from increased investment in digital marketing and robust online capabilities, such as “try before you buy” are steadily contributing to its performance. Management ramped up digital marketing efforts, improved data science capabilities, rolled out buy online, pick-up in store across its entire U.S. full-price retail outlets plus introduced advanced delivery and return options.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, the tough macro-economic conditions cannot be ruled out. The ongoing uncertainties associated with the pandemic, including supply-chain headwinds, higher costs and inflationary pressures, might have acted as deterrents in the quarter under review. These factors coupled with any deleverage in operating expenses might have hurt Steven Madden’s profitability in the fiscal third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Steven Madden currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Earnings ESP of -2.53%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a rise of 24.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased a penny to 81 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating an improvement of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $834.6 million, which suggests an increase of 4.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIL delivered an earnings beat of 33.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is expected to register top and bottom-line growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figures when it posts first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $54.98 billion, suggesting growth of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $3.15 a share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 6.1% growth from the year-ago reported number. COST delivered an earnings beat of 7.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



