Steven Madden (SHOO) Lined Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

We expect Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO to report increases in its top and the bottom line from the respective year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it releases first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 46 cents. This consensus mark suggests an improvement of 39% from 33 cents earned in the year-earlier quarter.



The consensus estimate of $462.7 million for quarterly revenues suggests growth of about 28% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



A glance at this fashion-forward footwear, apparel and accessories dealer’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 39.5%, on average. Steven Madden delivered an earnings surprise of 19.2% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from brand strength, product assortments, international expansion and direct-to-consumer channels. SHOO has been witnessing a sturdy momentum in the e-commerce business for a while now. Solid gains from increased investment in digital marketing and robust online capabilities, such as “try before you buy” are steadily contributing to its performance. SHOO ramped up digital marketing efforts, improved data science capabilities, rolled out buy online, pick-up in store across its entire U.S. full-price retail outlets plus introduced advanced delivery and return options.



Additionally, Steven Madden is gaining from its prudent buyouts. Management remains optimistic about the European joint venture and the buyout of BB Dakota. Overall, SHOO is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, digital solution enhancement, and inventory and expense control efficiency. All the aforesaid tailwinds might boost results for the to-be-reported quarter.



While the above-discussed factors boost optimism, concerns related to the global supply-chain headwinds and higher freight costs cannot be ruled out.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although Steven Madden currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +10.20% and a Zacks Rank #1, currently. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased a penny to 49 cents per share in the past seven days, indicating an improvement of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $656.7 million, which suggests an increase of 11.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIL delivered an earnings beat of 66.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +5.35% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. MAR is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has declined a penny to 94 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating an improvement from 10 cents a share registered in the year-ago quarter.



Marriott International’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.17 billion, which suggests a surge of 80% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MAR delivered an earnings beat of 86.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved 8.5% north to $1.40 per share, suggesting 20.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, which suggests a rise of 25.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 20.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



