Steven Madden (SHOO) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Steven Madden (SHOO). Shares have lost about 9.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Steven Madden due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Steven Madden, Ltd. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

SHOO Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y on Kurt Geiger Boost

Steven Madden has reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total revenues increased, while earnings decreased from the year-ago period.

Steven Madden’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

SHOO posted adjusted quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The metric fall 12.7% from 55 cents in the prior-year period.



Total revenues rose 29.4% year over year to $753.7 million. Net sales of $749.8 million grew 29.5%, and licensing fee income of $3.9 million increased 10.2% from the year-ago period. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $753 million.



Adjusted gross profit rose 40.1% year over year to $329.9 million. We note that the adjusted gross margin expanded 340 basis points (bps) to 43.8%.



The company’s adjusted operating expenses increased 52.5% year over year to $278.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses increased 560 bps year over year to 37%.



Steven Madden has reported an adjusted operating income of $50.9 million, down 3.2% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin decreased 220 bps to 6.8%.

SHOO’s Segmental Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2025, wholesale revenues totaled $433.3 million, representing a 7.5% surge from the year-ago period. When excluding the recently acquired Kurt Geiger business, wholesale revenues decreased 2.6% year over year.



Within the wholesale segment, footwear revenues were up 11%, or 5.5% excluding Kurt Geiger, while accessories and apparel revenues increased 3.1%, but declined 13%, excluding Kurt Geiger. The adjusted gross margin in this segment was 31.5%, up 100 basis points year over year, primarily reflecting the addition of the Kurt Geiger business, partially offset by the impacts of newly implemented tariffs on products imported into the United States.



Direct-to-consumer revenues for the quarter were $316.6 million, up 79.9% year over year. Excluding Kurt Geiger, direct-to-consumer sales grew 1.6%. The adjusted gross margin was 59.8%, down 220 basis points year over year, reflecting the effects of new import tariffs and the addition of the Kurt Geiger concessions business.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated 399 brick-and-mortar retail stores, including 98 outlet locations, along with seven e-commerce websites and 133 company-operated concessions in international markets.

SHOO’s Financial Health Snapshot

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had total debt outstanding of $234.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 million, resulting in net debt of $121.7 million. The capital expenditure in 2025 was $42.7 million.



The company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market during 2025. In the fourth quarter and for 2025, the company used $5.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively, to acquire shares in connection with the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.



SHOO announced a cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable on March 20, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11.

SHOO’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, the company expects revenues to increase 9-11% from that reported in 2025. However, given the uncertainty related to recent changes in U.S. tariff policy, the company is not issuing any earnings guidance at this time.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -30.17% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Steven Madden has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Steven Madden has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.