Steven Madden (SHOO) Up 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Steven Madden (SHOO). Shares have added about 21.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Steven Madden due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Steven Madden Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Wholesale Revenues Decline Y/Y

Steven Madden reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total revenues increased and earnings decreased from the year-ago period. Wholesale revenues declined year over year.

Steven Madden’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Steven Madden posted adjusted quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The metric plummeted 64.9% from 57 cents in the prior-year period.



Total revenues rose 6.8% year over year to $559 million. Net sales of $556.1 million grew 6.6%, and licensing fee income of $2.9 million increased 57.8% from the year-ago period. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $576 million.



Adjusted gross profit rose 7.8% year over year to $234.3 million. We note that the adjusted gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 41.9%.



The company’s adjusted operating expenses increased 30% year over year to $211.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses increased 680 bps year over year to 37.9%.



Steven Madden reported an adjusted operating income of $22.6 million, down 58.5% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin decreased 640 bps to 4%.

Steven Madden’s Segmental Performance

Wholesale revenues for the quarter were $360.6 million, representing a 6.4% decline from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impacts of the recently acquired Kurt Geiger, wholesale revenues fell 12.8%. Within this segment, wholesale footwear revenues decreased 7.1%, or 11.7% excluding Kurt Geiger, while wholesale accessories and apparel revenues dropped 5.3%, or 14.6% excluding the acquisition. The adjusted gross margin in this segment was 30.9%, down 220 basis points due to the effects of newly implemented tariffs on goods imported into the United States.



Direct-to-consumer revenues reached $195.5 million, marking a 43.3% increase from the year-ago period. However, when excluding Kurt Geiger, direct-to-consumer revenues declined 3%, with decreases observed in both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms. The adjusted gross margin was 61.3%, down 300 basis points year over year. These decreases were led largely by the inclusion of the Kurt Geiger concessions business and the impacts of new import tariffs.

Steven Madden’s Financial Health Snapshot

Steven Madden ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $111.7 million, short-term investments of $0.1 million and stockholders’ equity of $863.4 million, including non-controlling interest of $30.1 million. In the second quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market.



SHOO announced a cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable Sept. 23, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Sept. 12.



Due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the impacts of newly imposed tariffs on goods imported into the United States, the company has decided not to issue the financial guidance for 2025 at this time.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Steven Madden has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Steven Madden has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Steven Madden is part of the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Over the past month, Carter's (CRI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 16.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Carter's reported revenues of $585.31 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares with $0.76 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Carter's is expected to post earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating a change of -52.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -8.8% over the last 30 days.

Carter's has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

