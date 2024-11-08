Steven Madden price target raised to $45 from $43 at Citi

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the firm’s price target on Steven Madden (SHOO) to $45 from $43 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat consensus slightly, driven by stronger apparel and accessories sales while wholesale footwear was weaker, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the stock’s risk/reward is balanced at current levels.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SHOO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.