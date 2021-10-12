Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Steven Madden is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$157m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$279m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Steven Madden has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 14% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Steven Madden compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Steven Madden's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Steven Madden, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Steven Madden doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Steven Madden's ROCE

In a nutshell, Steven Madden has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 93% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Steven Madden does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Steven Madden that you might be interested in.

