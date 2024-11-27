Steven Madden management to meet with BTIG

Consumer Retail and Lifestyle Brands Analyst Stichter holds a group meeting during the FFANY Footwear Show with CEO Rosenfeld and CFO Mazouzi in New York on December 4 at 11 am hosted by BTIG.
