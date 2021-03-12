Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHOO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SHOO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHOO was $39.82, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.92 and a 143.1% increase over the 52 week low of $16.38.

SHOO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). SHOO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SHOO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 150.26%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHOO Dividend History page.

