Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHOO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SHOO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.37, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHOO was $43.37, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.71 and a 134.81% increase over the 52 week low of $18.47.

SHOO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). SHOO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SHOO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 161.88%, compared to an industry average of 43.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHOO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHOO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHOO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (SHOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an increase of 28.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHOO at 2%.

