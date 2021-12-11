Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.15 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Steven Madden's shares before the 16th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Steven Madden has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $48.49. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Steven Madden has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Steven Madden is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:SHOO Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Steven Madden, with earnings per share up 7.2% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Steven Madden has increased its dividend at approximately 3.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Steven Madden worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Steven Madden is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Steven Madden is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Steven Madden for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Steven Madden and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

