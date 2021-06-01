Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Steven Madden's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steven Madden is:

2.7% = US$22m ÷ US$801m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Steven Madden's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Steven Madden's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 11%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Steven Madden's five year net income decline of 19% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 6.3% in the same period, we found that Steven Madden's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

NasdaqGS:SHOO Past Earnings Growth June 1st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SHOO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SHOO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Steven Madden Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its profits), Steven Madden has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Steven Madden has been paying dividends over a period of three years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 26% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Steven Madden is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Steven Madden. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

