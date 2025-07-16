Steven Madden, Ltd. Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Earnings Results on July 30, 2025

Steven Madden, Ltd. will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Steven Madden, Ltd., a prominent designer and marketer of fashion-focused footwear and accessories, announced it will release its second quarter earnings for 2025 on July 30, 2025. The company's management will discuss the results during a conference call that begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed via a live webcast on the company's investor website. Participants interested in asking questions must register for the call to obtain a dial-in number and PIN. Steve Madden markets a range of brands and products, including its own branded footwear and fashion items, and it also partners with retailers through licensing agreements and private labels. For more information, interested parties can contact Danielle McCoy, VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

Announcement of the second quarter 2025 earnings results indicates transparency and accountability to investors.

Management will host a conference call to review results, providing a platform for direct communication with stakeholders.

The live webcast of the conference call enhances accessibility for a wider audience, demonstrating the company's commitment to shareholder engagement.

None

When will Steven Madden release its Q2 2025 earnings?

Steven Madden will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

What time is theearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access the webcast live on the Company’s website or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ngfthjs.

What should I do to participate in the Q&A session?

To participate in the Q&A session, register for the conference call to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN.

What brands does Steven Madden market?

Steven Madden markets brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, and Betsey Johnson®, among others.

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AL FERRARA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $104,234

MITCHELL S KLIPPER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $102,437

PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $82,657 .

. ARIAN SIMONE REED sold 25 shares for an estimated $580

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $23.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 02/27/2025

