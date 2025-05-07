Steven Madden, Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Acquisition of Kurt Geiger

Steven Madden, Ltd. reported Q1 2025 earnings, with slight revenue growth and an acquisition of Kurt Geiger.
Steven Madden, Ltd. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a slight revenue increase of 0.2% to $553.5 million compared to the previous year. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly to 40.9%, while operating expenses as a percentage of revenue rose to 32.0%. Net income was $40.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, reflecting a decrease from the same period last year. The acquisition of UK-based Kurt Geiger was completed, aimed at boosting growth, particularly in international markets and direct-to-consumer channels. However, due to uncertainties from new tariffs affecting imports, the company withdrew its 2025 financial guidance, indicating caution moving forward. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share was also announced.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 0.2% to $553.5 million, indicating stable performance compared to the previous year.
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 40.9%, showing an increase from 40.7% in the same period last year.
- The acquisition of Kurt Geiger is highlighted as a significant growth opportunity, enhancing the company's brand portfolio and market positioning.
- The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased from $43.9 million in Q1 2024 to $40.4 million in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Adjusted net income also fell from $47.0 million to $42.4 million, reflecting worsening financial performance compared to the previous year.
- The company withdrew its 2025 financial guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty, suggesting a lack of confidence in future performance and stability.
FAQ
What were the financial results for Steven Madden in Q1 2025?
Steven Madden reported revenue of $553.5 million, a 0.2% increase compared to Q1 2024, with a net income of $40.4 million.
How did the acquisition of Kurt Geiger impact Steven Madden?
The acquisition adds a growth engine with strong brand momentum, focusing on international market expansion and direct-to-consumer channels.
What challenges is Steven Madden facing in the near term?
The company anticipates headwinds from new tariffs on imported goods, affecting their operational strategy and financial forecasts.
What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Steven Madden?
The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record.
How can investors access the Q1 2025earnings conference call
Investors can listen to the conference call live on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET via Steven Madden's investor website.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SHOO Insider Trading Activity
$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,433 shares for an estimated $47,865.
$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,215,379 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,377,696
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,016,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,206,740
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 680,945 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,140,374
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 559,413 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,786,240
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 539,738 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,949,659
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 497,228 shares (+324.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,142,134
- UBS GROUP AG added 476,026 shares (+283.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,240,625
$SHOO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 11/08/2024
Full Release
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.
First
Quarter
2025
Results
Revenue increased 0.2% to $553.5 million, compared to $552.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.9%, compared to 40.7% in the same period of 2024.
Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.0%, compared to 29.8% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 30.8%, compared to 29.7% in the same period of 2024.
Income from operations totaled $53.5 million, or 9.7% of revenue, compared to $56.7 million, or 10.3% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $56.1 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared to $61.0 million, or 11.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.
Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $40.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $43.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $42.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $47.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.
Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with our performance in the first quarter, as our team’s strong execution of our strategy enabled us to deliver earnings results that significantly exceeded expectations. Looking ahead, we face meaningful near-term headwinds and heightened uncertainty due to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. We are moving swiftly to adapt to the changing landscape, with a focus on mitigating near-term impacts while positioning the company for long-term growth. We believe our agile business model – combined with our fortress balance sheet – gives us a competitive advantage in dynamic environments, and we are optimistic that the current disruption will create opportunities for market share gains over time.
“We are also thrilled to have completed the acquisition of Kurt Geiger, which adds a powerful new growth engine to our company. The Kurt Geiger London brand continues to demonstrate outstanding momentum, as its unique brand image, high-quality and statement-making styles and compelling value proposition drive success across multiple product categories, led by handbags. Its differentiated and elevated positioning in the market – and its alignment with our strategic initiatives of expanding in international markets, accessories categories and direct-to-consumer channels – make it a highly attractive and complementary addition to our portfolio.”
First
Quarter
2025
Channel Results
Revenue for the wholesale business was $439.3 million, a 0.2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024, including an increase in wholesale footwear revenue of 0.2% and an increase in wholesale accessories/apparel revenue of 0.4%. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 35.7%, up from 35.1% in the first quarter of 2024, with increases in both the wholesale footwear and wholesale accessories/apparel channels.
Direct-to-consumer revenue was $112.1 million, a 0.2% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 60.1%, compared to 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in promotional activity.
The Company ended the quarter with 314 brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 61 company-operated concessions in international markets.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $147.2 million. Inventory totaled $238.6 million as of the same date, compared to $202.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market. The Company spent $7.8 million on repurchases of shares through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2025.
Acquisition of Kurt Geiger
On May 6, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of UK-based Kurt Geiger from a group led by international private equity firm Cinven for an enterprise value of approximately £289 million in cash. For the twelve months ended February 1, 2025, Kurt Geiger had revenue of £400 million. In connection with the acquisition, the Company entered into a new credit agreement which provides for a $300 million term loan facility and a $250 million revolving credit facility. The Company funded the acquisition with borrowings under the new credit agreement and cash on hand.
2025 Outlook
Due to macroeconomic uncertainty related to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States, the Company is withdrawing the 2025 financial guidance provided in its earnings release on February 26, 2025 and is not providing guidance at this time.
Conference Call Information
Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's first quarter 2025 earnings results. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at
https://investor.stevemadden.com
. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p84y3xg8
beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Steve Madden
Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden
®
, Kurt Geiger London
®
, Dolce Vita
®
, Betsey Johnson
®
, Carvela
®
, Blondo
®
and ATM
®
, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein
®
brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risks and uncertainties include:
the Company's ability to navigate changes in global trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;
geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;
the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;
the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;
the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;
the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;
supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;
the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;
the Company’s dependence on the hiring and retention of key personnel;
the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;
the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;
the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;
legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;
changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;
additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;
cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;
the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and
other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net sales
$
551,382
$
550,567
Licensing fee income
2,152
1,814
Total revenue
553,534
552,381
Cost of sales
327,267
327,566
Gross profit
226,267
224,815
Operating expenses
177,263
164,719
Change in valuation of contingent payment liability
(4,495
)
1,650
Impairment of intangibles
—
1,700
Income from operations
53,499
56,746
Interest and other income, net
829
1,555
Income before provision for income taxes
54,328
58,301
Provision for income taxes
13,068
13,739
Net income
41,260
44,562
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
837
628
Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
$
40,423
$
43,934
Basic income per share
$
0.57
$
0.61
Diluted income per share
$
0.57
$
0.60
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
70,773
72,292
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
71,055
72,865
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.21
$
0.21
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
144,762
$
189,924
$
131,501
Short-term investments
2,480
13,484
11,556
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
70,830
45,653
44,457
Factor accounts receivable
387,706
348,659
380,613
Inventories
238,641
257,625
201,960
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,908
34,463
28,324
Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes
6,686
4,887
8,883
Total current assets
886,013
894,695
807,294
Property and equipment, net
65,853
57,388
47,490
Operating lease right-of-use asset
152,689
139,695
127,464
Deposits and other
22,040
22,214
15,991
Deferred tax assets
610
610
609
Goodwill
187,441
183,737
180,869
Intangibles, net
112,555
113,432
124,436
Total Assets
$
1,427,201
$
1,411,771
$
1,304,153
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
217,192
$
206,889
$
170,154
Accrued expenses
110,327
142,452
109,173
Operating leases - current portion
45,526
43,172
40,020
Income taxes payable
18,855
6,147
4,474
Contingent payment liability - current portion
—
—
3,738
Accrued incentive compensation
2,654
15,061
4,953
Total current liabilities
394,554
413,721
332,512
Contingent payment liability - long-term portion
3,070
7,565
11,212
Operating leases - long-term portion
120,730
109,816
102,637
Deferred tax liabilities
5,067
4,628
9,016
Other liabilities
104
44
5,169
Total Liabilities
523,525
535,774
460,546
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity
875,344
847,719
825,236
Noncontrolling interest
28,332
28,278
18,371
Total stockholders’ equity
903,676
875,997
843,607
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,427,201
$
1,411,771
$
1,304,153
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
41,260
$
44,562
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
7,155
5,738
Depreciation and amortization
5,253
4,631
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
1
74
Impairment of intangibles
—
1,700
Deferred taxes
441
410
Change in valuation of contingent payment liability
(4,495
)
1,650
Other operating activities
(843
)
861
Changes, net of acquisitions, in:
Accounts receivable
(23,229
)
(5,681
)
Factor accounts receivable
(38,988
)
(60,006
)
Inventories
23,866
28,398
Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets
3,069
6,539
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(15,357
)
(37,160
)
Accrued incentive compensation
(12,419
)
(7,115
)
Leases and other liabilities
(4,546
)
(306
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(18,832
)
(15,705
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(9,847
)
(3,979
)
Purchases of short-term investments
—
(790
)
Maturity/sale of short-term investments
11,038
4,084
Acquisition of business
—
(4,259
)
Other investing activities
(2,196
)
326
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,005
)
(4,618
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards
(7,770
)
(37,337
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
222
Cash dividends paid on common stock
(15,186
)
(15,416
)
Distribution of noncontrolling interest
(2,946
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(25,902
)
(52,531
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
577
(285
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(45,162
)
(73,139
)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
189,924
204,640
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
144,762
$
131,501
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP gross profit
$
226,267
$
224,815
Non-GAAP Adjustments
280
208
Adjusted gross profit
$
226,547
$
225,023
Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP operating expenses
$
177,263
$
164,719
Non-GAAP Adjustments
(6,796
)
(664
)
Adjusted operating expenses
$
170,467
$
164,055
Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP income from operations
$
53,499
$
56,746
Non-GAAP Adjustments
2,580
4,222
Adjusted income from operations
$
56,079
$
60,968
Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
13,068
$
13,739
Non-GAAP Adjustments
612
995
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$
13,680
$
14,734
Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
837
$
628
Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
130
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
837
$
758
Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
$
40,423
$
43,934
Non-GAAP Adjustments
1,968
3,097
Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
$
42,391
$
47,031
GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.57
$
0.60
Adjusted diluted net income per share
$
0.60
$
0.65
Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.
For the first quarter of 2025:
$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.
$1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.
$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.
$3.2 million pre-tax ($2.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.
$4.5 million pre-tax ($3.4 million after-tax) net benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisitions of Almost Famous and ATM.
For the first quarter of 2024:
$0.2 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.
$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.
$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisition of Almost Famous.
$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.
Contact
Steven Madden, Ltd.
VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com
