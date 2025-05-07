Steven Madden, Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Acquisition of Kurt Geiger

Steven Madden, Ltd. reported Q1 2025 earnings, with slight revenue growth and an acquisition of Kurt Geiger.

Quiver AI Summary

Steven Madden, Ltd. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a slight revenue increase of 0.2% to $553.5 million compared to the previous year. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly to 40.9%, while operating expenses as a percentage of revenue rose to 32.0%. Net income was $40.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, reflecting a decrease from the same period last year. The acquisition of UK-based Kurt Geiger was completed, aimed at boosting growth, particularly in international markets and direct-to-consumer channels. However, due to uncertainties from new tariffs affecting imports, the company withdrew its 2025 financial guidance, indicating caution moving forward. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share was also announced.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 0.2% to $553.5 million, indicating stable performance compared to the previous year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 40.9%, showing an increase from 40.7% in the same period last year.

The acquisition of Kurt Geiger is highlighted as a significant growth opportunity, enhancing the company's brand portfolio and market positioning.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased from $43.9 million in Q1 2024 to $40.4 million in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in profitability.

Adjusted net income also fell from $47.0 million to $42.4 million, reflecting worsening financial performance compared to the previous year.

The company withdrew its 2025 financial guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty, suggesting a lack of confidence in future performance and stability.

FAQ

What were the financial results for Steven Madden in Q1 2025?

Steven Madden reported revenue of $553.5 million, a 0.2% increase compared to Q1 2024, with a net income of $40.4 million.

How did the acquisition of Kurt Geiger impact Steven Madden?

The acquisition adds a growth engine with strong brand momentum, focusing on international market expansion and direct-to-consumer channels.

What challenges is Steven Madden facing in the near term?

The company anticipates headwinds from new tariffs on imported goods, affecting their operational strategy and financial forecasts.

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Steven Madden?

The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record.

How can investors access the Q1 2025earnings conference call

Investors can listen to the conference call live on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET via Steven Madden's investor website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,433 shares for an estimated $47,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 11/08/2024

Full Release



LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.











First





Quarter





2025





Results









Revenue increased 0.2% to $553.5 million, compared to $552.4 million in the same period of 2024.



Revenue increased 0.2% to $553.5 million, compared to $552.4 million in the same period of 2024.



Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.9%, compared to 40.7% in the same period of 2024.



Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.9%, compared to 40.7% in the same period of 2024.



Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.0%, compared to 29.8% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 30.8%, compared to 29.7% in the same period of 2024.



Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.0%, compared to 29.8% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 30.8%, compared to 29.7% in the same period of 2024.



Income from operations totaled $53.5 million, or 9.7% of revenue, compared to $56.7 million, or 10.3% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $56.1 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared to $61.0 million, or 11.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.



Income from operations totaled $53.5 million, or 9.7% of revenue, compared to $56.7 million, or 10.3% of revenue, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations totaled $56.1 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared to $61.0 million, or 11.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2024.



Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $40.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $43.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $42.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $47.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.











Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with our performance in the first quarter, as our team’s strong execution of our strategy enabled us to deliver earnings results that significantly exceeded expectations. Looking ahead, we face meaningful near-term headwinds and heightened uncertainty due to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. We are moving swiftly to adapt to the changing landscape, with a focus on mitigating near-term impacts while positioning the company for long-term growth. We believe our agile business model – combined with our fortress balance sheet – gives us a competitive advantage in dynamic environments, and we are optimistic that the current disruption will create opportunities for market share gains over time.





“We are also thrilled to have completed the acquisition of Kurt Geiger, which adds a powerful new growth engine to our company. The Kurt Geiger London brand continues to demonstrate outstanding momentum, as its unique brand image, high-quality and statement-making styles and compelling value proposition drive success across multiple product categories, led by handbags. Its differentiated and elevated positioning in the market – and its alignment with our strategic initiatives of expanding in international markets, accessories categories and direct-to-consumer channels – make it a highly attractive and complementary addition to our portfolio.”







First





Quarter





2025





Channel Results







Revenue for the wholesale business was $439.3 million, a 0.2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024, including an increase in wholesale footwear revenue of 0.2% and an increase in wholesale accessories/apparel revenue of 0.4%. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 35.7%, up from 35.1% in the first quarter of 2024, with increases in both the wholesale footwear and wholesale accessories/apparel channels.





Direct-to-consumer revenue was $112.1 million, a 0.2% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 60.1%, compared to 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in promotional activity.





The Company ended the quarter with 314 brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 61 company-operated concessions in international markets.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $147.2 million. Inventory totaled $238.6 million as of the same date, compared to $202.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the open market. The Company spent $7.8 million on repurchases of shares through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.







Quarterly Cash Dividend







The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2025.







Acquisition of Kurt Geiger







On May 6, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of UK-based Kurt Geiger from a group led by international private equity firm Cinven for an enterprise value of approximately £289 million in cash. For the twelve months ended February 1, 2025, Kurt Geiger had revenue of £400 million. In connection with the acquisition, the Company entered into a new credit agreement which provides for a $300 million term loan facility and a $250 million revolving credit facility. The Company funded the acquisition with borrowings under the new credit agreement and cash on hand.







2025 Outlook







Due to macroeconomic uncertainty related to the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States, the Company is withdrawing the 2025 financial guidance provided in its earnings release on February 26, 2025 and is not providing guidance at this time.







Conference Call Information







Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's first quarter 2025 earnings results. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at





https://investor.stevemadden.com





. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p84y3xg8





beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







About Steve Madden







Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden



®



, Kurt Geiger London



®



, Dolce Vita



®



, Betsey Johnson



®



, Carvela



®



, Blondo



®



and ATM



®



, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein



®



brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.







Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risks and uncertainties include:







the Company's ability to navigate changes in global trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;



the Company's ability to navigate changes in global trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;



geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;



geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;



the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;



the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;



the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;



the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;



the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;



the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;



the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;



the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;



supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;



supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;



the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;



the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;



the Company’s dependence on the hiring and retention of key personnel;



the Company’s dependence on the hiring and retention of key personnel;



the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;



the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;



the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;



the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;



the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;



the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;



legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;



legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;



changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;



changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;



additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;



additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;



cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;



cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;



the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and



the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and



other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.



















STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024































Net sales





$





551,382













$





550,567









Licensing fee income









2,152

















1,814









Total revenue









553,534

















552,381









Cost of sales









327,267

















327,566









Gross profit









226,267

















224,815









Operating expenses









177,263

















164,719









Change in valuation of contingent payment liability









(4,495





)













1,650









Impairment of intangibles









—

















1,700









Income from operations









53,499

















56,746









Interest and other income, net









829

















1,555









Income before provision for income taxes









54,328

















58,301









Provision for income taxes









13,068

















13,739









Net income









41,260

















44,562









Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









837

















628









Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.





$





40,423













$





43,934





























Basic income per share





$





0.57













$





0.61





























Diluted income per share





$





0.57













$





0.60





























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









70,773

















72,292





























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









71,055

















72,865





























Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.21













$





0.21































































STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)





























As of























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)













ASSETS

































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





144,762









$





189,924









$





131,501









Short-term investments









2,480













13,484













11,556









Accounts receivable, net of allowances









70,830













45,653













44,457









Factor accounts receivable









387,706













348,659













380,613









Inventories









238,641













257,625













201,960









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









34,908













34,463













28,324









Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes









6,686













4,887













8,883









Total current assets









886,013













894,695













807,294









Property and equipment, net









65,853













57,388













47,490









Operating lease right-of-use asset









152,689













139,695













127,464









Deposits and other









22,040













22,214













15,991









Deferred tax assets









610













610













609









Goodwill









187,441













183,737













180,869









Intangibles, net









112,555













113,432













124,436









Total Assets





$





1,427,201









$





1,411,771









$





1,304,153













LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





217,192









$





206,889









$





170,154









Accrued expenses









110,327













142,452













109,173









Operating leases - current portion









45,526













43,172













40,020









Income taxes payable









18,855













6,147













4,474









Contingent payment liability - current portion









—













—













3,738









Accrued incentive compensation









2,654













15,061













4,953









Total current liabilities









394,554













413,721













332,512









Contingent payment liability - long-term portion









3,070













7,565













11,212









Operating leases - long-term portion









120,730













109,816













102,637









Deferred tax liabilities









5,067













4,628













9,016









Other liabilities









104













44













5,169









Total Liabilities









523,525













535,774













460,546









































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity









875,344













847,719













825,236









Noncontrolling interest









28,332













28,278













18,371









Total stockholders’ equity









903,676













875,997













843,607









Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$





1,427,201









$





1,411,771









$





1,304,153







































STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





41,260













$





44,562













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation









7,155

















5,738













Depreciation and amortization









5,253

















4,631













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









1

















74













Impairment of intangibles









—

















1,700













Deferred taxes









441

















410













Change in valuation of contingent payment liability









(4,495





)













1,650













Other operating activities









(843





)













861













Changes, net of acquisitions, in:





















Accounts receivable









(23,229





)













(5,681





)









Factor accounts receivable









(38,988





)













(60,006





)









Inventories









23,866

















28,398













Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets









3,069

















6,539













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(15,357





)













(37,160





)









Accrued incentive compensation









(12,419





)













(7,115





)









Leases and other liabilities









(4,546





)













(306





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(18,832





)













(15,705





)































Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures









(9,847





)













(3,979





)









Purchases of short-term investments









—

















(790





)









Maturity/sale of short-term investments









11,038

















4,084













Acquisition of business









—

















(4,259





)









Other investing activities









(2,196





)













326













Net cash used in investing activities









(1,005





)













(4,618





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards









(7,770





)













(37,337





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









—

















222













Cash dividends paid on common stock









(15,186





)













(15,416





)









Distribution of noncontrolling interest









(2,946





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









(25,902





)













(52,531





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









577

















(285





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(45,162





)













(73,139





)









Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period









189,924

















204,640

































Cash and cash equivalents – end of period





$





144,762













$





131,501























STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES











NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)





The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.











Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit



























Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP gross profit





$





226,267









$





224,815









Non-GAAP Adjustments









280













208









Adjusted gross profit





$





226,547









$





225,023























Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses



























Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP operating expenses





$





177,263













$





164,719













Non-GAAP Adjustments









(6,796





)













(664





)









Adjusted operating expenses





$





170,467













$





164,055



























Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP income from operations





$





53,499









$





56,746









Non-GAAP Adjustments









2,580













4,222









Adjusted income from operations





$





56,079









$





60,968























Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP provision for income taxes





$





13,068









$





13,739









Non-GAAP Adjustments









612













995









Adjusted provision for income taxes





$





13,680









$





14,734























Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





$





837









$





628









Non-GAAP Adjustments









—













130









Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





$





837









$





758























Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024





























GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.





$





40,423









$





43,934









Non-GAAP Adjustments









1,968













3,097









Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.





$





42,391









$





47,031





























GAAP diluted net income per share





$





0.57









$





0.60





























Adjusted diluted net income per share





$





0.60









$





0.65









Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.





For the first quarter of 2025:







$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.



$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.



$1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.



$1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.



$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.



$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.



$3.2 million pre-tax ($2.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.



$3.2 million pre-tax ($2.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.



$4.5 million pre-tax ($3.4 million after-tax) net benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisitions of Almost Famous and ATM.











For the first quarter of 2024:







$0.2 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.



$0.2 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.



$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.



$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.



$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisition of Almost Famous.



$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities related to the acquisition of Almost Famous.



$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.











Contact









Steven Madden, Ltd.





VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations





Danielle McCoy





718-308-2611





InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.