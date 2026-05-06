Steven Madden Ltd Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $71.82 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $40.42 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Steven Madden Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $32.07 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $653.09 million from $553.53 million last year.

Steven Madden Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.82 Mln. vs. $40.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $653.09 Mln vs. $553.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.10 Full year revenue guidance: 10 % To 12 %

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