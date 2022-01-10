Steven Madden Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SHOO

In trading on Monday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.85, changing hands as low as $41.76 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3088 per share, with $51.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.85.

