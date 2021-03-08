Steven E. Strah To Be CEO Of FirstEnergy Corp.- Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced that it has named Steven E. Strah as the company's chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Strah has been working as acting chief executive officer since October 2020, and as president, a position he continues to hold, since May 2020.

"Since his appointment as acting CEO, he has taken meaningful steps to put FirstEnergy on the right path forward, including ensuring a renewed emphasis on compliance and transparency throughout the company; laying out his strategy, including through FE Forward, to transform the company; and working to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting the company's Ohio utilities," said Donald T. Misheff, non-executive chairman.

