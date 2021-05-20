Steven Cochran Is The Chief Financial Officer of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Those following along with Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Steven Cochran, Chief Financial Officer of the company, who spent a stonking US$518k on stock at an average price of US$1,726. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 13%.

Cable One Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Operations & Integration, Eric Lardy, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$1,919 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1,718. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cable One shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CABO Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cable One insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cable One Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Cable One insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cable One.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

