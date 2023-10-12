News & Insights

Steve Scalise drops of race for U.S. House speaker - lawmaker

October 12, 2023 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by Daivd Morgan and Eric Beech for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Steve Scalise, who had secured the Republican Party's nomination to be the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives but was short of the 217 votes needed to be elected on the House floor, has withdrawn from the race, Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Thursday.

