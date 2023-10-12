Steve Scalise drops of race for U.S. House speaker - lawmaker

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Steve Scalise, who had secured the Republican Party's nomination to be the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives but was short of the 217 votes needed to be elected on the House floor, has withdrawn from the race, Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Daivd Morgan and Eric Beech; writing by Costas Pitas)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @Cpitas on X))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.