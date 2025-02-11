Steve Madden, Ltd. Announces Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2024 Earnings Results

Steven Madden, Ltd. will announce Q4 and FY 2024 earnings on February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Steven Madden, Ltd. announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2024 earnings results on February 26, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be available via a live webcast on the company's investor website, and participants can register to receive dial-in information for a question-and-answer session. The press release also highlights Steven Madden's extensive portfolio, which includes multiple fashion-forward footwear and accessory brands, retail operations, and licensing agreements for various products. For more information, individuals are directed to visit the company's various branded websites.

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA TERESA KUMAR sold 8,646 shares for an estimated $380,298

PETER ALLAN DAVIS sold 500 shares for an estimated $22,696

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced that the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at



https://investor.stevemadden.com



or by using the following link



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qhnpppyo



. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.





Participants may register for the conference call



here



to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).







About Steve Madden







Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and certain accessories for the Anne Klein® brand. In addition, Steve Madden designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit



www.stevemadden.com



,



www.dolcevita.com



and the Company’s other branded websites.









Contact:









Steven Madden, Ltd.





VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations





Danielle McCoy





718-308-2611







InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com





