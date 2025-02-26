STEVE MADDEN Earnings Results: $SHOO Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEVE MADDEN ($SHOO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $582,320,000, beating estimates of $559,935,324 by $22,384,676.
STEVE MADDEN Insider Trading Activity
STEVE MADDEN insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA TERESA KUMAR sold 8,646 shares for an estimated $380,298
- PETER ALLAN DAVIS sold 500 shares for an estimated $22,696
STEVE MADDEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of STEVE MADDEN stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,712,027 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,795,388
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,016,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,206,740
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 559,413 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,786,240
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 539,738 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,949,659
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 497,228 shares (+324.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,142,134
- UBS GROUP AG added 476,026 shares (+283.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,240,625
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 391,038 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,626,935
This article was originally published on Quiver News
