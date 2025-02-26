STEVE MADDEN Earnings Results: $SHOO Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEVE MADDEN ($SHOO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $582,320,000, beating estimates of $559,935,324 by $22,384,676.

STEVE MADDEN Insider Trading Activity

STEVE MADDEN insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA TERESA KUMAR sold 8,646 shares for an estimated $380,298

PETER ALLAN DAVIS sold 500 shares for an estimated $22,696

STEVE MADDEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of STEVE MADDEN stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

