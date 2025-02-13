Steve Madden To Acquire Kurt Geiger For GBP 289 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Steve Madden Ltd. (SHOO), Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Kurt Geiger London from a group led by international private equity firm Cinven for an enterprise value of approximately 289 million pounds in cash.

Kurt Geiger's brand portfolio includes KG Kurt Geiger and Carvela and also operates footwear concessions within luxury and premium department stores in the United Kingdom.

The Board of Steve Madden has unanimously approved the transaction and it intends to fund the transaction with a combination of committed debt financing and cash on hand. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO of Steve Madden said Kurt Geiger's alignment with Steve Madden's strategic initiatives of expanding in international markets, accessories categories and direct-to-consumer channels are complementary.

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel.

