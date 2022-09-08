US Markets

Steve Bannon to be indicted in 'We Build the Wall' case

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.

Bannon, 68, is expected to be indicted in connection with a fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He had been previously charged by federal prosecutors in connection with that drive, but was dismissed from that case after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular