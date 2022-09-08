Steve Bannon to be indicted in 'We Build the Wall' case
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.
Bannon, 68, is expected to be indicted in connection with a fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
He had been previously charged by federal prosecutors in connection with that drive, but was dismissed from that case after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
