Stevanato (STVN) Soars 10.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Stevanato Group (STVN) shares rallied 10% in the last trading session to close at $27.95. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in Stevanato’s stock price likely reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s revenue outlook, particularly from its high-value solutions segment. Strong demand for high-value syringes, increased production capacity in Latina and Fishers, and a rebound in EZ-fill® vials as destocking trends ease have reinforced expectations of sustained top-line growth, fueling market optimism.

This maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues are expected to be $302.83 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Stevanato, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STVN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Stevanato belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC), closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $296.46. Over the past month, ONC has returned 10.4%.

For BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -51.3% over the past month to $0.48. This represents a change of +141.7% from what the company reported a year ago. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.