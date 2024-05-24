Stevanato Group’s AGM: All Resolutions Approved

Stevanato Group (STVN) has released an update.

Stevanato Group, a global leader in pharmaceutical and life sciences solutions, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, which included the approval of the annual financial statements and a dividend distribution. The company appointed a twelve-member Board of Directors and authorized the Board to manage treasury shares for the coming period. Stevanato Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across the drug life cycle.

