News & Insights

Stocks

Stevanato Group’s AGM: All Resolutions Approved

May 24, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stevanato Group (STVN) has released an update.

Stevanato Group, a global leader in pharmaceutical and life sciences solutions, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, which included the approval of the annual financial statements and a dividend distribution. The company appointed a twelve-member Board of Directors and authorized the Board to manage treasury shares for the coming period. Stevanato Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across the drug life cycle.

For further insights into STVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.