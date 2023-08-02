Stevanato Group (STVN) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 34.44

The average one-year price target for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) has been revised to 34.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 32.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.60 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from the latest reported closing price of 31.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stevanato Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVN is 0.35%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 41,703K shares. The put/call ratio of STVN is 13.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,788K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,442K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares, representing a decrease of 29.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 5.74% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,089K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 68.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 329.84% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,051K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 27.73% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,858K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Background Information

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

