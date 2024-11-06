Stevanato Group price target raised to $24 from $23 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Stevanato Group (STVN) to $24 from $23 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STVN:
- Stevanato Group Q3 2024 Earnings Overview
- Stevanato Group Adjusts Earnings Amidst Q3 Revenue Growth
- Stevanato Group’s 2024 Financial Overview and Market Strategy
- Stevanato Group’s Q3 2024 Financial Performance Highlights
- Stevanato Group cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to UR 0.47-EUR 0.49
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.