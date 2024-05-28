Stevanato Group Outlines Corporate Structure and Goals

Stevanato Group (STVN) has released an update.

Stevanato Group S.p.A., an Italian company, aims to create long-term shareholder value through sustainable growth and a focus on pharmaceutical packaging systems, management services, and rights relating to intangible assets. The company, with a set duration until December 2100, has a share capital of €22,231,562 divided into ordinary and special class ‘A’ shares. Additionally, the board has been granted authority to increase share capital and issue new shares to specific categories of financial and industrial investors.

