Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) investors are sitting on a loss of 24% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) share price is down 24% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 16%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Stevanato Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 13% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Stevanato Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Stevanato Group's revenue is actually up 20% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:STVN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Stevanato Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Stevanato Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Stevanato Group shareholders are down 24% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stevanato Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stevanato Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

